AAP MP Harbhajan raises issue of attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan

Newly appointed member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party and former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the issue of attacks on Sikhs and gurdwaras in Afghanistan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and asked for a zero-session to discuss the issue on Day 13 of the ongoing monsoon session.

On June 18, an Afghanistani minority member who was later identified as a Sikh had died after unidentified assailants attacked a gurdwara in Kabul city.

“In the 80s, around 2.2 lakh Sikhs and Hindus were residing in Afghanistan while as on today, only 150 Sikhs are left there,” he said.

“This is an issue that has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs around the world. This is an attack on the identity of a Sikh. Such attacks force us to ask many questions as why are only being attacked?” he asked.

Harbhajan said gurdwaras all over the world had provided basic necessities during the Covid pandemic. He also mentioned the contribution of Sikhs to the country after independence. “Sikhs have always been at the forefront of the country’s GDP, employment, charity, and religion. Sikhs are known for courage and hard work. Despite all this, why are we treated like this?” he added.

The AAP MP also appealed to the ministry of external affairs to take necessary steps in this regard.

RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu said the topic Harbhajan raised was important and the external affairs minister will pay attention to this.

