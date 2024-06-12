AAP pact with Congress just for LS polls, Kejriwal will take a call on Haryana assembly: Sandeep Pathak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak on Tuesday said the party’s alliance with the Congress under the INDIA bloc was only for the Lok Sabha elections and that the final call on contesting assembly elections will be taken by the party’s national coordinator Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak chaired performance review meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT File)

After chairing a meeting in Chandigarh to review the party’s performance in the recently concluded parliamentary polls, Pathak that though AAP is capable of contesting on all 90 assembly seats in the state, the final decision will be taken by Kejriwal.

He further said the AAP has already started campaigning for the state elections.

Under the INDI alliance, AAP’s state president Sushil Gupta had unsuccessfully contested from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s Naveen Jindal.

Reacting on the Kurukshetra loss, the party leader said, “There is no doubt that this was a good beginning. Gupta contested well with support from Congress but lost by a margin of 29,000 votes. In Kurukshetra, we won in four assembly segments, gave a tough fight in two and lagged behind in two others. But I believe it will improve in the coming days.”

He also hit out at the BJP government in Haryana and said that they are losing.

“Former CM Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced after he ruined Haryana. Even the new CM, Nayab Saini, is unable to run the state. Khattar did not do anything for the state as CM, what he will do as a Union minister?” Pathak remarked.