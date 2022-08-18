AAP promises free, quality education if voted to power in Himachal
Painting a grim picture of education in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi deputy chief mister Manish Sisodia and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced “a free and quality education to all students” and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the hill state in upcoming assembly elections.
Addressing a Townhall meeting in Himachal’s capital Shimla, Sisodia said the highway to the progress of any state or country goes through schools and the change is possible if the government trusts teachers and lets them do the job of teaching. He also promised to improve the infrastructure of government schools, curb private schools from charging excessive fees, regularise all part-time teachers and fill up all vacant posts of teachers.
Teachers will not be assigned any task other than teaching, he said. Citing data, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said around 2,000 schools in Himachal had only one teacher and 6,500 schools were functioning with two teachers.
“This is a joke with the children of the state and their future,” he said. He said many schools in Himachal had poor infrastructure with no toilets or drinking water facilities even in the constituency of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.
“If such is the state of schools, it becomes difficult to figure out where the ₹8,000 that the Himachal government spends on education was going,” he said.
“Forty-seven per cent of colleges in the state were without principals. But the Himachal chief minister is least bothered. Instead, he features as poster boy in the advertisements of the private college,” he said.
Sisodia said many people in Himachal ask him if anything can be done to improve the education system.
“Neither I nor Mann or Kejriwal can do this but people of Himachal by voting for the AAP,” he said.
“Moreover, you have to trust the teachers. It’s they who will bring the education revolution in Himachal like Delhi and Punjab,” he added.
Addressing the gathering, Mann said the problems of Punjab and Himachal were almost similar but there was no way out as people didn’t have a third option as the two parties alternated power every five years. Now, when they have chosen the third option, positive changes have started to take place.
He claimed that in five months, his government has done things that the other parties didn’t do in 70 years.
“We have curbed corruption and launched a helpline to facilitate people to complain about corrupt officials,” he said.
“We have also implemented the ‘One MLA, one pension’ rule. Besides, the APP government in Punjab has fulfilled the promise of 300 units of free electricity to every household, he added.
On Independence Day, Mann said 75 mohalla clinics were dedicated to the public in Punjab and 25 more were added the next day taking the number to 100.
He said to carry out such public welfare works, the intention of the leader should be clear.
“When the public wakes up, a revolution starts,” he said urging the people of Himachal to vote for AAP if they want similar changes in the state.
-
Independent witness is a rule of prudence and not requirement of law: Punjab and Haryana high court
Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the case of the prosecution can't be rejected just because an independent witness associated with a drugs case was not examined during trial. He had argued that an independent witness was not examined by the prosecution, which creates a doubt over veracity of the prosecution story.
-
Covid-19: Mobile vaccination camps to boost Delhi’s coverage
New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up at least 58 mobile vaccination camps across the city to accelerate the coverage of Covid-19 booster doses, senior health department officials said on Wednesday. Data from the government's CoWin portal shows that till Wednesday, Delhi had administered only 2,434,525 precautionary doses. To be sure, Delhi is among the better performing states in precautionary dose administration.
-
Ludhiana reports Covid death for second day in a row
The district reported a Covid-related death for the second day in a row as a 51-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. The deceased, a resident of Model Town, was rushed to Fortis Hospital on Tuesday He, however, died during treatment a day later. The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally to 185, of which 167 patients are under home isolation. The district has so far recorded a total of 1,13086 Covid cases.
-
Now, Ludhiana’s garbage collectors to scoot door-to-door on e-rickshaws
The civic body has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, 78 of which have been pressed into operation in different wards across the city in the first lot. Eighth such electric garbage collection vehicles were flagged off by local member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kulwant Singh Sidhu near Sangeet cinema on Wednesday.
-
Agri experts bat for policy to promote crop diversification in Punjab
The water level in the state is going down by 1 metre each year, while Green Revolution was “more of an un-green one”, as it ruined air, water and soil of the state. The experts including world food prize winner, Dr GS Khush, expressed that the state needs to diversify from paddy cultivation and opt for alternative crops, but diversification is only possible with assured MSP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics