Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP promises free, quality education if voted to power in Himachal

AAP promises free, quality education if voted to power in Himachal

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced “a free and quality education to all students” and auditing of private schools if AAP is voted to power in Himachal
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann address a Townhall meeting in Shimla on Wednesday. They promised free and quality education if voted to power in the state. (HT Photo)
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann address a Townhall meeting in Shimla on Wednesday. They promised free and quality education if voted to power in the state. (HT Photo)
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Painting a grim picture of education in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi deputy chief mister Manish Sisodia and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced “a free and quality education to all students” and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the hill state in upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a Townhall meeting in Himachal’s capital Shimla, Sisodia said the highway to the progress of any state or country goes through schools and the change is possible if the government trusts teachers and lets them do the job of teaching. He also promised to improve the infrastructure of government schools, curb private schools from charging excessive fees, regularise all part-time teachers and fill up all vacant posts of teachers.

Teachers will not be assigned any task other than teaching, he said. Citing data, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said around 2,000 schools in Himachal had only one teacher and 6,500 schools were functioning with two teachers.

“This is a joke with the children of the state and their future,” he said. He said many schools in Himachal had poor infrastructure with no toilets or drinking water facilities even in the constituency of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

“If such is the state of schools, it becomes difficult to figure out where the 8,000 that the Himachal government spends on education was going,” he said.

“Forty-seven per cent of colleges in the state were without principals. But the Himachal chief minister is least bothered. Instead, he features as poster boy in the advertisements of the private college,” he said.

Sisodia said many people in Himachal ask him if anything can be done to improve the education system.

“Neither I nor Mann or Kejriwal can do this but people of Himachal by voting for the AAP,” he said.

“Moreover, you have to trust the teachers. It’s they who will bring the education revolution in Himachal like Delhi and Punjab,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the problems of Punjab and Himachal were almost similar but there was no way out as people didn’t have a third option as the two parties alternated power every five years. Now, when they have chosen the third option, positive changes have started to take place.

He claimed that in five months, his government has done things that the other parties didn’t do in 70 years.

“We have curbed corruption and launched a helpline to facilitate people to complain about corrupt officials,” he said.

“We have also implemented the ‘One MLA, one pension’ rule. Besides, the APP government in Punjab has fulfilled the promise of 300 units of free electricity to every household, he added.

On Independence Day, Mann said 75 mohalla clinics were dedicated to the public in Punjab and 25 more were added the next day taking the number to 100.

He said to carry out such public welfare works, the intention of the leader should be clear.

“When the public wakes up, a revolution starts,” he said urging the people of Himachal to vote for AAP if they want similar changes in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • To the argument raised by the petitioner that seal of the consignment after use was not handed over to the independent witness, thus leading to suspicious circumstances, the Punjab and Haryana high court bench, said that there is no provision of law that seal after use must be handed over to independent witness. (HT File)

    Independent witness is a rule of prudence and not requirement of law: Punjab and Haryana high court

    Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the case of the prosecution can't be rejected just because an independent witness associated with a drugs case was not examined during trial. He had argued that an independent witness was not examined by the prosecution, which creates a doubt over veracity of the prosecution story.

  • Representative Image

    Covid-19: Mobile vaccination camps to boost Delhi’s coverage

    New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up at least 58 mobile vaccination camps across the city to accelerate the coverage of Covid-19 booster doses, senior health department officials said on Wednesday. Data from the government's CoWin portal shows that till Wednesday, Delhi had administered only 2,434,525 precautionary doses. To be sure, Delhi is among the better performing states in precautionary dose administration.

  • Ludhiana reported a Covid death for second day in a row. (AFP)

    Ludhiana reports Covid death for second day in a row

    The district reported a Covid-related death for the second day in a row as a 51-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. The deceased, a resident of Model Town, was rushed to Fortis Hospital on Tuesday He, however, died during treatment a day later. The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally to 185, of which 167 patients are under home isolation. The district has so far recorded a total of 1,13086 Covid cases.

  • Garbage collectors in Ludhiana have been alloted e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Now, Ludhiana’s garbage collectors to scoot door-to-door on e-rickshaws

    The civic body has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, 78 of which have been pressed into operation in different wards across the city in the first lot. Eighth such electric garbage collection vehicles were flagged off by local member of legislative assembly (MLA) Kulwant Singh Sidhu near Sangeet cinema on Wednesday.

  • Dr Ghuman said that the electricity consumption in agriculture has increased 27 times from 463 million KWH in 1970-71 to 12484 million KWH in 2017-18. The number of tube wells increased by 7.69 times from 1.92 lakh in 1970-71 to 14-76 lakh in 2017-18

    Agri experts bat for policy to promote crop diversification in Punjab

    The water level in the state is going down by 1 metre each year, while Green Revolution was “more of an un-green one”, as it ruined air, water and soil of the state. The experts including world food prize winner, Dr GS Khush, expressed that the state needs to diversify from paddy cultivation and opt for alternative crops, but diversification is only possible with assured MSP.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out