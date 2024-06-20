AAP protests against NEET irregularities

Councillors and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by city co-incharge SS Ahluwalia, protested against irregularities in NEET (UG) 2024 results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 4, near the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. AAP leader SS Ahluwalia being taken to the Industrial Area Phase 1 police station on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

The AAP workers, who gathered at Sector 7 to hand over a memorandum to Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Prohit, were detained for a few hours by the Chandigarh police at the Industrial Area Phase 1 police station.

On this occasion, mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said a large number of scams that happened during the BJP rule are coming to light. The irregularities that have come to light in the NEET results have ruined the future of lakhs of students. Even after all the irregularities have come to light, it is being suppressed by the BJP and efforts are being made to prevent action against the accused.

SS Ahluwalia said, “14 days have passed since the results were declared. “No action has been taken yet against those who changed the results according to their wishes by committing fraud in NEET and no investigation has been started. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has admitted that there has been a scam in NEET. Bihar Police has also given evidence of irregularities, but the BJP government has not taken any action on it yet.”

“We wished to give a memorandum to the governor, in the name of the President, to take action against the scamsters. Before submitting the memorandum, police forcibly put us in buses and locked us in police station. AAP will not allow future of lakhs of students of the country to be played with in this way. If the BJP government does not take action against the accused, the struggle will be intensified in the coming days for giving justice to lakhs of students,” Ahluwalia added.