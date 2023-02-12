AAP protests in Rohtak, seeks Sandeep Singh’s ouster as minister

Aam Aadmi party (AAP) workers on Saturday staged a demonstration outside the BJP’s state headquarters here over the removal of minister Sandeep Singh from the Haryana cabinet after he was booked in a sexual harassment case filed by a junior woman coach.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda claimed that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is protecting the accused minister and he is still enjoying all privileges.

“The police investigation is underway and the minister is still in the cabinet even after facing such serious charges. The Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is also silent on the issue,” he added.

He said that the chief minister should sack Sandeep Singh from cabinet and police should arrest him.

Though heavy barricades were placed outside the BJP office, police could not stop the AAP workers from entering the office. The AAP workers raised slogans against the government and Sandeep Singh.