AAP releases 5th list of candidates, names Charanjit Singh from Punjab CM's Chamkaur Sahib seat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the fifth list of candidates for the crucial Punjab assembly elections slated to be held in 2022, taking the number of nominees to 88 so far.

The list names 15 candidates nominated from several important seats in Punjab, including Bathinda Urban, Amargarh, Dera Baba Nanak, Ludhiana South, Firozpur City and Jalandhar West among others.

Some prominent names include that of Dr Charanjit Singh and he will be contesting from Punjab's Sri Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which is Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's seat.

Other prominent candidates are Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, who will be fighting polls from the Dera Baba Nanak seat, Kulwant Singh from SAS Nagar and Baldev Singh Meadian from Raja Sansi.

Check the full list here:

Dera Baba Nanak - Gurdeep Singh Randhawa

Raja Sansi - Baldev Singh Meadian

Kapurthala - Manju Rana

Shahkot - Rattan Singh Kakarkalan

Jalandhar West - Sheetal Angural

Adampur - Jeet Lal Bhaati

Banga - Kuljit Singh Sarghal

Sri Chamkaur Sahib - Dr Charanjit Singh

SAS Nagar - Kulwant Singh

Bassi Pathana - Rupinder Singh Happy

Ludhiana South - Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina

Firozpur City - Ranveer Singh Bhullar

Bathinda Urban - Jagroop Singh Gill

Amargarh - Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

Nabha - Gurdev Singh Dev Mann

On December 26, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP released its fourth list of 15 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections. As per the list, Kuljit Singh Randhawa will be contesting from the Dera Bassi assembly seat, Narinder Kaur Bharaj from the Sangrur seat and Vijay Singla is the party’s nominee from the Mansa assembly constituency.

The previous list included the names of Sajjan Singh Cheema for Sultanpur Lodhi seat, Principal Prem Kumar from Phillaur, Pandit and Brahm Shankar Zimpa from Hoshiarpur among others.

Punjab has 117 assembly seats and polls in the state are due early next year. In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the AAP emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats.