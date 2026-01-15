AAP sarpanch murder: Shooter arrested from Chhattisgarh killed during failed escape attempt

One of the shooters arrested from Chhattisgarh in a sensational murder case of Tarn Taran village sarpanch associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was killed on Wednesday after sustaining gunshot injuries during a failed attempt to escape from the police custody, the police officials said. Police at encounter site.

The deceased, Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga, was linked to the Prabh Dasuwal gang, police added.

Police in an inter-state operation had arrested Gunga and co-shooter Karmjit Singh from a hideout in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on January 11. The duo was brought to Amritsar by air for interrogation, having taken a transit remand from the local court in Chhattisgarh. Further investigations led to the arrest of five more accused from Mohali and Tarn Taran for providing logistical support to the shooters.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Gunga was a habitual offender and was also wanted in the Rajwinder Singh alias Raj (sarpanch) murder case registered at the police station city, Patti in Tarn Taran”.

“During investigation, Sukhraj was taken by a police team to the Vallah area for recovery proceedings, where a .30 bore pistol was recovered on his disclosure. While the police party was returning with the accused, two unidentified youths on a motorcycle suddenly opened fire at the police team with the intention of freeing Sukhraj from custody. A bullet hit the tyre of the police vehicle, causing it to burst and bringing the vehicle to a halt”, he said.

Bhullar said the police team retaliated, and one of the cops was also injured in the firing.

“To counter the attack, the SHO of the police station sadar fired three rounds from his 9 mm service weapon, while ASI Navtej Singh fired four rounds from his AK-47. Despite this, the assailants continued firing, during which constable Varun Kumar sustained a gunshot injury to his leg,” Bhullar added.

“Taking advantage of the situation, Sukhraj attempted to flee and tried to snatch the service weapon of ASI Harjinder Singh, in charge of the police post, Vijay Nagar. During the scuffle, one round struck the police vehicle window, and two bullets hit the accused, leaving him critically injured”, the CP said, adding, “Sukhraj was immediately rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The two unidentified assailants managed to escape from the spot on a motorcycle.”

Separate police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the absconding attackers, he added.

An FIR under Sections 109, 132, 221, 304, 261, 61(2), 62 and 126(2) of the BNS and Sections 25 and 27-A of the Arms Act was registered at the police station Maqboolpura in Amritsar.

Sarpanch Jarmal Singh of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district was shot at point-blank range during a wedding at a resort near Amritsar’s Verka Bypass on January 4. The brazen attack occurred in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party’s Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun.

Police arrested seven persons, including two shooters, and one of the accused, Harnoor Singh, alias Noor, was killed in an encounter on January 6 near Bhikhiwind. Police sources confirmed that Harnoor, a key aide of the Prabh Dasuwal and Afridi gangs, had conducted the recce for the sarpanch’s killing.

Police investigations have established gangster Prabh Dasuwal as the mastermind behind the murder, committed due to old enmity, underscoring the pre-planned and targeted nature of the crime, said the officials.

While addressing a press conference at Chandigarh on January 12, the DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, had said investigations revealed that gangster Prabh Dasuwal had old enmity with the deceased former sarpanch and had even fired at him earlier, clearly indicating a pre-planned and well-orchestrated conspiracy.