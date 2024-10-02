delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, met the Punjab State Election Commission on Tuesday to seek free, fair and transparent panchayat polls and action against people involved in “auction” or other electoral malpractices. AAP seeks action over sarpanch post ‘bidders’ in Punjab

The delegation, which presented a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner to convey its critical concerns regarding the upcoming elections scheduled for October 15, raised alarm over reports indicating that attempts by individuals to manipulate the election process by engaging in “auctions” for sarpanch and panch posts at some places.

Cheema said this unethical practice not only tarnishes the sanctity of the democratic framework but also jeopardises the very essence of public representation. The finance minister was accompanied by AAP leaders Neel Garg, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and Babbi Badal for his meeting with the state election commissioner.

During the meeting, the delegation urged the SEC to take immediate action against any such irregularities and ensure that investigations are conducted promptly. “We call upon the Election Commission to be vigilant and act decisively against any form of election malpractice. There is no room for corruption in a democracy, and we must uphold the model code of conduct in its entirety,” they said.

Moreover, the AAP delegation highlighted the necessity for enhanced security measures at polling booths, particularly in sensitive and hypersensitive areas. “Given that counting will commence shortly after voting ends, it is vital to ensure that adequate security is in place to prevent any potential misuse or manipulation of results,” Cheema said. He also requested that local authorities, including the SSP, DC, SDM, and other relevant officials, be tasked with enforcing security protocols to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

The delegation received a positive response from the Election Commission, which assured them that measures would be put in place to address the issues raised, according to a press release.