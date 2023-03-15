AAP seeks CBI probe into Chandigarh parking scam

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Chandigarh municipal corporation and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged multi-crore parking scam to “unearth the involvement of many senior BJP leaders and top civic officials”. AAP seeks CBI probe into the alleged Chandigarh parking scam . (Hindustan Times)

Addressing media persons in the city, AAP Punjab’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang along with party’s senior UT leader Pardeep Chhabra, leader of the opposition in the MC House Damanpreet Singh and party councillors lashed out at UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and BJP leaders for “ignoring” the irregularities and corruption in the BJP-governed MC.

Raising questions over Chandigarh MC and police for not disclosing the arrest of Sanjay Sharma, Director, Pashchatya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, for three days in connection with submitting fake bank guarantees of ₹1.65 crore for running 57 paid parking lots in the city, Pardeep Chabra said that “BJP is trying to save their leaders and officials involved in this scam.”

Damanpreet Singh said all AAP MCs have also submitted a memorandum before the Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta to seek a special house session for a thorough discussion on the issue of corruption.

Addressing the same, mayor Anup Gupta said the police are already probing the matter and have arrested the director of the parking agency. “As far as the role of officers is concerned, we have already ordered the internal probe and even the police are also investigating the role of officers,” he added.