AAP slams Bajwa for using chopper in poll campaigning

Published on Oct 30, 2022 09:54 PM IST

The AAP has hit out at Partap Singh Bajwa for using a helicopter for campaigning in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, asking him to clarify from where he is getting the money for the same

Bajwa has been critical of the expenditure incurred by the AAP government on chopper rides and advertisements. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for using a helicopter for campaigning in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, asking him to clarify from where he is getting the money for the same. In a statement, AAP spokesperson, Neel Garg said that the opposition generally makes fuss when chief minister Bhagwant Mann travels in the government helicopter for official purposes, but now Bajwa should tell how he is managing the staggering cost of a helicopter trip to the neighbouring state. Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition, has been critical of the expenditure incurred by the AAP government on chopper rides and advertisements.

October 30, 2022
