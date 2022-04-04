AAP slams Centre over rising fuel prices
Chandigarh
Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over “exponential” increase in fuel prices and accused it of “looting” the public.
Punjab finance minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said: “By constantly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel just after the assembly elections in five states, the Modi government is looting the general public.”
“The common people of the country are already facing the brunt of inflation. Crores of people are not able to afford basic amenities. But it is very unfortunate that instead of providing relief to the public in such times, the central government is increasing the troubles of the common people by increasing the prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and other essential items,” Cheema said in a party statement here.
Cheema said Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about public interests in his speeches during the recently held polls. “He pressured the oil companies not to increase prices to fool the public and took electoral advantage of it. Now after winning the elections, they are showing their true anti-people colours,” Cheema alleged.
Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also hit out at the Centre for the rising prices of fuel and asked whether the minimum support price (MSP) of crops and daily wages increased in the same proportion.
“Diesel goes up 10% in thirteen days … prices go up directly proportionally! Has the MSP of farmers and daily wages of the labourer gone up in the same proportion? 90 % Indians suffer as the value of there earnings depreciates...Govt turns blind eye,” Sidhu tweeted.
-
ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident
Hoshiarpur Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and four persons were seriously wounded in a collision between a truck, a motorcycle and a car at Bajwara here on Sunday, police said. When ASI Gurdial Singh reached near the new Una road, a car coming from the opposite direction first hit his motorcycle and then collided with a truck coming from Bajwara, police said. Four others in the car suffered injuries, police said.
-
BJP leader Pravin Darekar summoned for questioning in bank fraud case
Police have sent a summons to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, for questioning in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank fraud case. The notice was issued by police inspector Sushilkumar Gaikwad from MRA Marg police station. “He was asked to visit the police station on Monday, in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14,” said a senior IPS officer who did not wish to be named.
-
12 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed, two injured
Jaynagar Pawan Express, operating between Mumbai and Bihar, derailed on Sunday afternoon. Two passengers sustained injuries after the coaches were derailed near Nashik at around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali stations in Bhusawal division of the Central Railway. An outstation train from Nashik Road to Jaynagar is also being planned. The Central Railway has launched an investigation into the derailment of the outstation train. Several outstation trains were cancelled and rescheduled after the incident.
-
Electrician arrested for stealing gold worth ₹20 lakh after piggy bank half-emptied
Mumbai: An electrician was arrested in connection with a burglary of gold worth ₹20 lakh. The theft came to light when the victim, Ravikiran Naik, a businessman discovered that a piggy bank, where children put coins had been half-emptied. When he checked the cupboard for the jewellery, it was gone and he reported the theft to the cops. The Navghar police arrested the accused, identified as Ravikant Vishwakarma, 33, a resident of Kalwa in Thane.
-
Mumbai just 15K doses short of vaccinating 100% adult population
Mumbai: The city needs only 15,000 Covid-19 vaccinations for its adult population to achieve the 100% target, according to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. By Tuesday, the civic body said, it may reach the 100% mark of fully vaccinating the adults. So far, a total of 9,482,393 doses of the second shot have been administered in the civic, state-operated, and private vaccination centres in the city.
