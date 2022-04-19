AAP suspends 3 Malout leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities
After starting an indefinite protest outside cabinet minister and Malout MLA Dr Baljit Kaur’s residence by AAP workers alleging that local volunteers have been ignored, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended three party leaders who are leading the sit-in.
Malout block president Rajeev Uppal and two secretaries of AAP’s Malout youth unit Sahil Monga and Gurmail Singh were suspended by the party’s Mukstar district president, Jagdev Singh Bham for “anti-party activities”.
Bham in a letter said the trio is holding a dharna by installing a tent outside the residence of the cabinet minister without any reason, which is damaging the party and the state government’s image.
“Senior leaders of the party and minister have repeatedly tried to make you understand and, moreover, no memorandum of demands has been submitted by you at any level. This indicates that you are holding a dharna on the direction of an opposition party without any specific reason to damage the party’s image,” he added.
On Sunday, a number of AAP workers started a sit-in protest outside the residence of Dr Baljit Kaur for an indefinite period. They are alleging that the minister is ignoring the party volunteers and bringing those people close to her who had left Congress and joined AAP during the assembly elections
Uppal said, “Dr Baljit Kaur is ignoring volunteers who are working for the party since 2014. The preference has been given to the people who recently joined the party. These are the same people who used to be supporters of then MLA Ajaib Singh Bhatti during the Congress government. Even party volunteers are not allowed to meet or talk to the minister directly. Even they have started a token system for meeting the minister,” he said.
Sahil said they don’t recognise this suspension order as it has been issued by the district president. “We were not appointed by him. Our appointments were issued from Chandigarh. We will accept it only after a state-level party office-bearer will issue any order,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Baljit called the protesting party leaders to come inside the house to talk but they refused to go inside and insisted to hold a meeting in front of other party workers at the protest site.
Dr Baljit said she has called them many times for talks to raise their demands, even senior party leaders also asked them to approach with their demands. “But they did not come and insisted on continuing their protest without any reason, so the party has taken disciplinary action against them,” she said, adding that people have said they are facing problems contacting her so they have released a phone number for the office started at her residence.
Kashmir: 2 militants arrested from Handwara, Bandipora
Police on Monday arrested two militants from north Kashmir, including a member of The Resistance Force, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot. One of the militant was arrested from Handwara and the other from Bandipora. In Handwara, police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate with arms and ammunition. The accused, identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar of Lilum Vilgam, was arrested from a checkpoint at Sonmullah Crossing.
Evolve a new model of governance in Punjab: Bir Devinder
Former deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said on Monday that Punjab should develop its own new model of governance rather than unreasonably advertising the inapplicable Delhi Model of governance as there are countless dissimilarities between Delhi and Punjab. Additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal said, “These are very dangerous dogs and they cannot be kept at home as pets. Therefore, their breeding has been banned in the district.”
Shinku La tunnel: BRO task force HQ to come up at Jispa in Lahaul
With work on building the world's highest highway tunnel under the 5,091m Shinku La (Pass) on the anvil, the Himachal Pradesh government has asked the Border Road Organisation, a construction wing of the army, to set up the headquarters of the Border Road Task Force at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district. The strategic two-way tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity on the Manali-Leh highway.
Jaipur tourist who fell into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti dies in hospital
A Jaipur woman who slipped in an avalanche prone area and was buried under snow at Koksar in Lahaul-Spiti district died at a hospital late on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Akanksha, 24, said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma. He said she was roaming near the avalanche-prone Koksar waterfall when the snow she was walking on suddenly caved in. Consequently, she fell into a gorge and was buried under snow.
Uttar Pradesh GSDP has gone up 40% in five years despite Covid: Suresh Khanna
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna on Monday said Uttar Pradesh Gross State Domestic Product has increased by 40% in the past five years despite the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the state's finances. Suresh Khanna said the state's GSDP has gone up from ₹12.47 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to ₹17.49 lakh crore now. The state's credit deposit ratio has also gone up by 6% from 46% in 2016-2017, Suresh Khanna said.
