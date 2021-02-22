AAP to hold kisan mahasammelan at Baghapurana on March 21
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced it will hold a kisan mahasammelan in Baghapurana town of Moga district on March 21 in support of the farmers’ agitation on Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s three farm laws.
Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann, who is also the Sangrur member of Parliament, made the announcement in Jalandhar after meeting party workers and candidates who successfully contested the February 14 civic body elections in the state. “The party will strengthen the agitation of farmers against the Narendra Modi government. It will give a clear message to the Centre that it should take back the three laws and give guarantee of minimum support price of crops to farmers,” Mann said.
Mann said that AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will take part in the mahasammelan on March 21 besides the kisan mahapanchayat at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on February 28.
He claimed that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was toeing the BJP line. “He is the chief minister of the BJP, not the Congress. People don’t trust the Shiromani Akali Dal either as primarily it’s responsible for the new farm laws. Had former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised her voice in the cabinet against the farm ordinances, they wouldn’t have come into effect,” Mann said.
Delhi legislators and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-incharge Raghav Chadha besides Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema were among those present.
