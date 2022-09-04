AAP to kickstart ‘Make India No.1’ in Hisar on Sep 7
The campaign will be inaugurated by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Hisar on September 7 and a tricolor yatra will be taken out in Adampur on September 8.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will kick-start its “Make India No.1” campaign from Hisar in Haryana on September 7 where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will put forth their “point of view” on how to make the country number one in every filed, party officials said on Saturday.People from across the state, including youths and students, will participate in the programme, senior AAP leader and former Haryana MP Ashok Tanwar told reporters here.
Both the chief ministers will address a rally in which people from all over the state will participate, Tanwar said.
It has been 75 years since the country got independence and 55 years since Haryana was formed, still a lot needs to be done, he said.
Kejriwal and Mann will put forth their point of view on how the country will become number one in every field, the AAP leader said.
Senior AAP leader and former Gurugram MLA Umesh Aggarwal said issues like unemployment in Haryana, farmers’ debt burden, establishment of industries and how will the state and the country will became number one in the world will be discussed during the programme.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
