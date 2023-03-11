AAP to launch mega membership drive in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a mega membership drive in Haryana with party workers visiting every village and municipal wards, said party’s state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sushil Gupta on Saturday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a mega membership drive in Haryana with party workers visiting every village and municipal wards, said party’s state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sushil Gupta on Saturday. (HT File/ Representational image)

He said the membership drive will be conducted with physical verification and their aim is to add 10 lakh new members within a month. Gupta said he will start the membership campaign from Mulana in Ambala district. Senior leaders Anurag Dhanda will start the drive from Hisar and Dr Ashok Tanwar will start the membership drive from Faridabad. Party leaders Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara will join the membership drive in Ambala City and Ambala Cantt.