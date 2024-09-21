Menu Explore
AAP won’t secure a single seat in Haryana polls: Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 21, 2024 10:44 PM IST

Partap Singh Bajwa claims AAP will win no seats in Haryana elections, citing poor governance and mishandling of farmers' protests in Punjab.

Amid the intensifying campaign for the Haryana assembly elections, leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, who has also been appointed as a senior observer by the AICC for the Haryana elections, claimed on Saturday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fail to win even a single seat in the upcoming polls. Bajwa attributed this forecast to AAP’s “poor” governance record in Punjab.

Partap Singh Bajwa
Partap Singh Bajwa

“Haryana shares a deep connection with Punjab, and its people are fully cognisant of the AAP government’s dismal track record, particularly its mishandling of the farmers’ protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The voters of Haryana have already resolved to deliver a defeat to the party,” Bajwa said.

Taking a swipe at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Bajwa accused him of perpetuating lies regarding employment figures in the state.

