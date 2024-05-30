AAP increased Punjab’s fiscal crisis, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday campaigned for BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur in Dera Bassi. Saini also accused the AAP-led government of poor development in Punjab. (HT file photo for representation)

He said the four-time MP knew the issues of her constituency and would raise them in the Parliament to get the required financial and development packages from the central government.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Saini also accused the AAP-led government of poor development in Punjab and for increasing the financial crisis in the state.

“Preneet Kaur has been serving her constituency for the past 25 years and has always been available for her voters. All opponents are struggling hard to defeat her, but she is the only candidate who can do the development in the sectors, including health, education, road infrastructure or upliftment of industry. Congress and AAP have fooled people by making false promises, including ₹1,000 per month to all women in the state. Our children here are moving abroad for a better future and thus only the Modi government can help them now,” CM Saini said.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his governance, adding that he loved Punjab, had respect for all communities and believed in development across the country.