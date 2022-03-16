AAP MLA-elect Prashar inspects project to cover Shivaji Nagar nullah

A day after carrying out a surprise inspection at the civil hospital, AAP MLA-elect (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar ‘Pappi’ inspected the ongoing work of covering the nullah (drain) passing through Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday.

Residents have been complaining about the slow pace of the project, and the unhygienic conditions they are being forced to live in as a result. Choked sewer lines due to the ongoing work and contaminated water supply have driven residents up the wall.

The ₹17.85-crore project to cover 1.4 kilometres of the nullah (Transport Nagar to Shingar Cinema Road) was initiated in September 2020, and it was estimated that the work would be complete by March 2022. However, residents say that the project will most certainly miss the deadline, and that action should be taken against the officials concerned, and the contractor.

MC Officials say the delay in shifting electricity poles and transformers was responsible for the delay. A meeting will also be held with officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to expedite the process to shift the poles.

A resident of the area, Amanpal Singh, said, “Residents are being forced to live in unhygienic conditions, but the project to cover the drain is going on at snail’s pace. Things will deteriorate in the monsoon when the drain will overflow and filthy water will accumulate on the streets. Authorities should have completed the project before monsoon, but it appears the contractor will need at least six to seven more months to complete the project.”

Prashar said directions had been issued to MC officials and the contractor to expedite the project. “A meeting will be held with officials of MC and PSPCL in the coming days to ensure that the project is completed without hurdles. I will be monitoring the work.”