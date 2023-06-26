AAP’s claim of Cong support to Centre on ordinance a bluff: Warring

Calling the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim that the Delhi and Punjab units of the Congress have announced that the party should support the Modi government on the Delhi Ordinance issue a “bluff”, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday said that the AAP leadership is trying to divert voters’ attention from the real issues. The PPCC chief said that in the past too, the AAP leadership betrayed the voters of Delhi and Punjab with its false promises and fake claims. (ANI File Photo)

“Such baseless declarations prove that the AAP leadership is desperately attempting to create conflict amid political parties with its false statements,” Warring said, lashing out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for trying the divide and rule tactic.

The PPCC chief said that in the past too, the AAP leadership betrayed the voters of Delhi and Punjab with its false promises and fake claims and now it is yet again trying to divert the attention from its failures ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “The Congress stand on the Ordinance is clear. Neither the Punjab nor the Delhi units have announced to extend any support to the central government as stated by the AAP leadership, he said, asking Kejriwal to authenticate his claim or tender a public apology for making such unsubstantiated statements against the Congress and its leadership.