AAP’s move to set up advisory committee unconstitutional: Chandumajra
Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to set up a government above the government in the form of an advisory committee, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab is subletting governance to its true masters.
In a statement, Chandumajra described the move to set up the advisory panel as an “unconstitutional, unethical and politically dishonest” trick to subvert the mandate of the people.
“The fact that the AAP government in the state is not being run from Punjab is one of the worst-kept secrets in the state and the country,” he said.
The SAD leader claimed that the move to set up the advisory committee will merely put a formal stamp on an arrangement that had already existed since day one of the new regime. “According to that arrangement, CM Bhagwant Mann is heading merely a proxy government,” he added.
“Punjabis who have voted for AAP with great enthusiasm and fanfare are already feeling betrayed. What saddens Punjabis the most is that the party to which they gave an unprecedented mandate has neither the capacity nor a mind of its own. Worse, it lacks the will to govern and serve the people. It is functioning merely as a cover for running Punjab from Delhi,” he said.
-
Eyes on 2024 LS polls: Union ministers begin move to strengthen party base in Punjab
The BJP on Friday launched its ambitious programme to strengthen its organisational structure in Punjab with three Union ministers touring three Lok Sabha segments. Union minister for petroleum and urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for external affairs Arjun Meghwal and Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday evening landed in Punjab and are camping in Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar, respectively.
-
1992 fake encounter case: Mohali court directs CBI to protect witness
A Mohali court has issued directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation to provide protection to Jasbir Kaur of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran, who is a witness in the 1992 fake encounter case. Raj Kumar was posted as sub-inspector (SI) and Nachattar Singh was posted as assistant sub-inspector (now retired), at the Manochahal police station in 1992. The case remained on stay for at least 18 years.
-
Northern Zonal Council: Punjab seeks new tribunal to assess river water situation
Punjab government on Friday sought the setting up of a new water Tribunal for assessment of river water in the state. Putting forth the stand of the state during meeting of Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, here on Saturday, Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, while opposing issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, said Punjab doesn't have even a single drop of water to share with other states.
-
Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners
Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that Mann's support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities. The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.
-
Wildbuzz | Siachen’s Pista & Pisti
The Army's trained sniffer dogs, Dot & Misha, gained nationwide fame when they helped locate Lance Naik Hanumanthappa, the lone survivor (who died later) of the deadly Siachen avalanche of February 2016. However, troops situated in the world's highest battlefield are also assisted by adopted high-altitude country dogs. Here is the remarkable story of two country dogs, who braved Pakistani firing to reach troops of the 27 Rajput in a Siachen post.
