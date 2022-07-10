AAP’s move to set up advisory committee unconstitutional: Chandumajra

Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to set up a government above the government in the form of an advisory committee, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab is subletting governance to its true masters.

In a statement, Chandumajra described the move to set up the advisory panel as an “unconstitutional, unethical and politically dishonest” trick to subvert the mandate of the people.

“The fact that the AAP government in the state is not being run from Punjab is one of the worst-kept secrets in the state and the country,” he said.

The SAD leader claimed that the move to set up the advisory committee will merely put a formal stamp on an arrangement that had already existed since day one of the new regime. “According to that arrangement, CM Bhagwant Mann is heading merely a proxy government,” he added.

“Punjabis who have voted for AAP with great enthusiasm and fanfare are already feeling betrayed. What saddens Punjabis the most is that the party to which they gave an unprecedented mandate has neither the capacity nor a mind of its own. Worse, it lacks the will to govern and serve the people. It is functioning merely as a cover for running Punjab from Delhi,” he said.