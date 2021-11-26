Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP’s Raikot MLA joins Congress
chandigarh news

AAP’s Raikot MLA joins Congress

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga joined the Congress on Thursday, in a move that is being seen as a setback to the main opposition party in the state months before the assembly polls
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga joined the Congress on Thursday, in a move that is being seen as a setback to the main opposition party in the state months before the assembly polls.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomed Jagga into the party fold.

To AAP’s embarrassment, Jagga during the Punjab assembly session earlier this month had crossed the floor of the House and joined the treasury benches as he called Channi, an “aam aadmi” (common man), fuelling speculation that he may join the Congress.

Earlier this month, another AAP MLA from Punjab, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, had joined the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out