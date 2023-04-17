Rinku files nomination for Jalandhar LS bypoll in Punjab CM Mann’s presence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sounded its bugle for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection with party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku filing his nomination papers in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku filing his nomination for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelections in the presence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mannand state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Mann, accompanied with cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs, held a roadshow before reaching the deputy commissioner’s office, where the nomination formalities were completed.

Also read: Police-drug mafia nexus: Punjab CM Mann dismisses Moga ex-SSP Raj Jit Singh

“We have sounded our bugle. Now campaigning will be intensified to highlight party policies and welfare work done by the state government in the past one year,” Mann said.

He said this is AAP’s first election since it was declared a national party and it will go all out to ensure Rinku’s victory. “AAP leaders and workers will go village to village to woo voters,” he added.

Mann said opposition parties were stunned by the rising popularity of the AAP and were trying their best to defame its leaders.

Rinku, a former Congress MLA, was given the AAP ticket a day after he joined the party on April 5.

In the 2022 assembly elections, Rinku had lost to incumbent AAP MLA Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West assembly segment by 4,253 votes.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection was necessitated after Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the sitting MP, died after suffering a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON