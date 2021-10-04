Abhay Chautala is INLD’s candidate for Ellenabad bypoll

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Sunday announced that the party’s general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala will be its candidate for the Ellenabad bypoll, which is scheduled for October 30.

Locals had reportedly held a panchayat at Chopta village of the constituency and asked the INLD to field its senior leader Abhay Chautala, who had resigned from the seat on January 27 this year in favour of farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Ellenabad is considered to be the bastion of OP Chautala.

Abhay Chautala, who had shot to limelight after winning Sirsa’s Rori assembly seat in 2000, had secured victory from Ellenabad seat in a bypoll in 2010. He later won the same seat in 2014 and 2019 assembly polls.

INLD supremo and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala said farmers and other sections of the society are trying to get rid of the BJP-JJP dispensation and INLD will ensure that the security deposit of all candidates fighting against their nominee is forfeited. “INLD’s win will underline the simmering anger against the three farm laws among the farming community,” said the INLD supremo.

After attending the mahapanchayat, Abhay said people of his constituency have invited him and asked him to contest the bypoll. “Hundreds of people gathered here to repose faith in me. We will win this seat with a thumping majority. I have an emotional connect with the people of my constituency. This bypoll will be a referendum against the three farm laws,” he added.