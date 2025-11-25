Absence in DISHA meet: Shimla MP directs show-cause notices against PWD officials

Expressing displeasure over the absence of public works department (PWD) officials during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, Shimla Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Kashyap on Monday directed the district administration to issue show-cause notices to the concerned officers. Shimla MP Kashyap also expressed concern that despite heavy rainfall causing widespread damage in the state, funds released by the Centre for road restoration were not reaching the grassroots. (File)

Interacting with the media after chairing the meeting, the MP said the absence of officials is unacceptable, given that these meetings concern various centrally sponsored schemes. “It is a matter of serious concern that some officers are not attending the DISHA meeting. They are avoiding it. I have asked the DC’s to issue show-cause notices to such officials,” Kashyap said.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to review the progress of all major central schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Jal Jeevan Mission, and other flagship development programmes.

Kashyap noted with disappointment that despite substantial central funding to Himachal Pradesh’s PWD, many projects remain incomplete. “Under PMGSY alone, the Centre has released ₹2,200 crore and sanctioned ₹2,600 crore more. But PWD officials—especially those expected today—did not attend the meeting. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Kashyap also expressed concern that despite heavy rainfall causing widespread damage in the state, funds released by the Centre for road restoration were not reaching the grassroots. “Money given by the Centre for road works is not being utilised at the lower levels. We have asked the PWD executive engineer to issue notices to officials who failed to attend the review,” he stated.

The Shimla MP also criticised the Himachal government, alleging that it was trying to delay panchayat elections by “misusing” the Disaster Management Act. “The state government is finding excuses to delay elections. They are using the disaster situation only as a pretext,” Kashyap claimed.

He also took a dig at the government for planning celebrations while disaster-hit families were still awaiting relief. “Where the worst tragedy has occurred and families have lost homes, the government should be arranging relief, not celebrations. They want to delay elections to misuse the disaster relief funds for electoral gains,” Kashyap alleged.