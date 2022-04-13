AC vistadome coach launched on Pathankot-Joginder Nagar narrow gauge section
: The state-of-the-art AC vistadome coach was on Tuesday launched in a heritage train plying on the 164 kms Pathankot-Joginder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh, narrow gauge section Kangra Valley Railway.
Out of the total 4 coaches of the train, one is AC vistadome, a railway spokesperson said, adding that 50 percent seats of the coach were occupied on the first day.
The train, which has an occupancy of 40 seats, begins from Pathankot at 8.45 a.m. and concludes its journey at Paprola in Baijnath at 02.00 p.m.
The train satrts its return journey at 4.25 p.m from Paprola to reach Pathankot at 9.40 p.m, the official said.
“Natural scenic beauty of a particular area is the yardstick to choose the route for Vistadome coaches,” Seema Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Ferozepur, said.
She said that the coach will provide facilities such as glass roof, LED lights and fans, Wi-Fi facility among others. Accessories catering to the safety of passengers has also been fitted in the train.
“For making the experience more comfortable for passengers, provision for reserved ticket is also available in the vistadome coach at a pocket friendly price of ₹130 per seat. The passengers can book their seats online as well,” she said.
The move by the Indian railways has been welcomed by commuters, who say that the initiative is a delight for nature lovers.
“The coach is designed to provide an enhanced view of the pleasing surroundings of the World Heritage Hill Railway in the Kangra Valley,” said Navita Singhal, 42, a nature lover.
Bikramjit Singh Bhogal, 35, an IT professional, said that the untapped tourism potential of the region will now be explored which would create better income opportunities for the people of the region.
Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song
Chandigarh Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song. Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab. “Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
Chandigarh: Firm’s contract cancelled for poor maintenance of roundabout
Acting tough against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 4/5-9/8 roundabout. The roundabout's maintenance was allotted to M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd for two years from June 12, 2021, to June 11, 2023. But an inspection found the roundabout's upkeep unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.
Oppn slams AAP over Kejriwal’s meeting with top officials in CM Mann’s absence
Chandigarh: The opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over reports that party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met senior officials from the state for a meeting in the capital. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted. Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, however, did not see anything wrong with the state officials' meeting with the party chief.
