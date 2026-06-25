ACB chargesheets former BDO, XEN among 7 for embezzling govt funds in north Kashmir

The Anti-Corruption Bureau charged seven persons, including a former block development officer (BDO), and executive engineer accused of embezzling government funds in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the agency said on Wednesday. Officials said that the investigation revealed that the accused, in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy with the beneficiary contractor, abused their official positions by facilitating fraudulent execution of works, preparation of false records, inflation of measurements and unauthorized release of government funds. (File)

The ACB filed the charge-sheet before the court of special judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, in an FIR number against six public servants and one beneficiary contractor for their alleged involvement in a case of corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and embezzlement of Government funds meant for developmental works in Block Lolab/Lalpora, Kupwara.

Upon receipt of the requisite prosecution sanction from the competent authority in respect of the in-service public servants, the ACB filed challan against Mohd. Sultan Bhat, then BDO, Sogam/Lalpora; Er Surinder Kumar Sharma, then executive engineer, REW division, Kupwara; Mohd Shafi Bukhari, then assistant executive engineer, REW Kupwara; Taimur Ahmad Khan, then junior engineer, REW Lalpora; Nisar Ahmad Khan, then junior engineer, REW Lalpora; Mohd. Saleem Dar, then village level worker/secretary panchayat; and Waseem Mehmood Khan, beneficiary contractor.

“All the accused were produced before the court and were admitted to bail upon furnishing personal bond(s) to the satisfaction of the court,” a spokesperson of ACB said in a statement.

The accused have been charge-sheeted for offences punishable under Section 5(1)(c) read with Section 5(1)(d) and Section 5(2) of the Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006, along with other relevant provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The court has fixed August 25 as the next date of hearing.

Officials said that the case came to light after a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in developmental works executed through the rural development department in block Lolab, Kupwara, in the year 2020.

“Verification conducted by the then Vigilance Organization Kashmir (now ABC) revealed serious irregularities in the execution of the works, namely, ‘Construction of Sarband at Margi Diver (Kariwan) Phase-I’ and ‘Construction of Fisheries Pond at Diver-B,” the spokesperson said.

“The verification disclosed false measurements, billing of non-existent work components, execution of works on forest land without requisite permissions and release of payments against deficient and substandard works. Consequently, an FIR was registered and investigation taken up.”

Officials said that the investigation revealed that the accused, in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy with the beneficiary contractor, abused their official positions by facilitating fraudulent execution of works, preparation of false records, inflation of measurements and unauthorized release of government funds.

“The investigation revealed loss to the government exchequer on account of non-existent works, excess measurements, substandard execution and fraudulent claims. It was further found that fictitious entries relating to felling of trees had been incorporated in official records to inflate bills and secure undue pecuniary benefits,” the spokesperson said.