 ACB nabs SI for accepting ₹15,000 bribe in Ambala - Hindustan Times
ACB nabs SI for accepting 15,000 bribe in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala/karnal:
Feb 26, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Haryana ACB team arrests sub-inspector Karm Chand for accepting ₹15,000 bribe to submit favorable report in high court for complainant's bail.

A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested sub-inspector Karm Chand, posted at the Mullana police station in Ambala district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of 15,000 on Saturday.

The bribe was demanded by the accused in exchange for submitting a report in the high court in the complainant’s favour and securing his regular bail, the ACB said.

Giving information about the arrest, an official spokesperson said that a case has been registered against the complainant at the Mullana police station under various sections.

“The complainant contacted the ACB’s Panchkula team and informed them that sub-inspector Karm Chand, working at the Mullana Police Station, Ambala, had demanded a bribe of 15,000 in exchange for securing his regular bail while presenting a report in his favour in the high court,” the spokesperson said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB team investigated the matter and arrested the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe and a case has been registered against him at the ACB police station in Ambala.

