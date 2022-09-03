Accused, kin hold rape victim ‘captive’, FIR lodged
After being accused of raping a divorced woman on the pretext of marriage, a man along with his fiancée and family members allegedly held the victim captive. An FIR was lodged after seven months of investigation
After being accused of raping a divorced woman on the pretext of marriage, a man along with his fiancée and family members allegedly held the victim captive in the office of a realtor and thrashed her. The accused were allegedly forcing the woman to withdraw the complaint.
The woman alleged that the accused had also robbed her of two gold bangles and her mobile phone. The FIR has been lodged after seven months of investigation.
The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar of Gill village, his sister Gaganpreet Kaur, brother-in-law Parshant Mehra, fiancée Naina Thapar, her mother, two sisters-in-law and realtor Inder Rajput.
In her complaint, the woman, who is a resident of Mata Nagar in Punjab, stated that on March 4, 2021, the accused Inder had called on her to his office for the deal of a plot. Meanwhile, the accused also turned up there. They held her captive in the office and forced her to withdraw the complaint. Later, police personnel rescued her.
The woman added that she had lodged an FIR against the accused on January 10, 2021, for raping her. The woman stated that she had a strained relationship with her husband. In 2017, she met the accused through the social networking site, Facebook, and befriended him. She had shared her matrimonial problems with the accused, who promised her that he would marry her if she divorced her husband.
The woman added that on her birthday in 2017, the accused had taken her to a room to celebrate, where the accused offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives after drinking which she fell unconscious. When she gained consciousness, she found that she was raped. The accused promised her that he would marry her following which she did not lodge a complaint against him.
She added that the accused had taken her to Shimla twice and established physical relations with her. She had divorced her husband in September 2019, but the accused had refused to marry her.
The woman also alleged that the accused had also taken ₹50,000 in cash and gold jewellry at the wedding of his sister, which he had not returned.
Sub-inspector Manju, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B, 323, 342, 506, 148, 149 and 120-B of IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station PAU. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
HP resident booked for raping 31-yr-old woman in Jamalpur Awana
The woman stated that after her divorce, she along with her son started living in a rented accommodation in Jamalpur Awana. She added that in May this year the accused barged into her room and raped her. The victim stated that the accused also clicked her obscene pictures and told her to keep quiet. She was afraid following which she did not file any complaint.
Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
Woman found murdered
The neighbours found her murdered and informed the police. The Division Number 6 police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The victim has been identified as Lakshmi Bharati, 29, who was married to Monu, a worker at a scrap shop. The couple has two children from this marriage.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, industrial area-B) Jyoti Yadav stated that Lakshmi used to pick her younger child from a playschool every day. On Friday when she did not reach the school, the teacher called her husband, who called a neighbour and asked her to go home to see his wife.
The ACP added that the woman suffered strangulation marks around her neck. The body has been sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
