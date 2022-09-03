Accused, kin hold rape victim ‘captive’, FIR lodged

After being accused of raping a divorced woman on the pretext of marriage, a man along with his fiancée and family members allegedly held the victim captive in the office of a realtor and thrashed her. The accused were allegedly forcing the woman to withdraw the complaint.

The woman alleged that the accused had also robbed her of two gold bangles and her mobile phone. The FIR has been lodged after seven months of investigation.

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar of Gill village, his sister Gaganpreet Kaur, brother-in-law Parshant Mehra, fiancée Naina Thapar, her mother, two sisters-in-law and realtor Inder Rajput.

In her complaint, the woman, who is a resident of Mata Nagar in Punjab, stated that on March 4, 2021, the accused Inder had called on her to his office for the deal of a plot. Meanwhile, the accused also turned up there. They held her captive in the office and forced her to withdraw the complaint. Later, police personnel rescued her.

The woman added that she had lodged an FIR against the accused on January 10, 2021, for raping her. The woman stated that she had a strained relationship with her husband. In 2017, she met the accused through the social networking site, Facebook, and befriended him. She had shared her matrimonial problems with the accused, who promised her that he would marry her if she divorced her husband.

The woman added that on her birthday in 2017, the accused had taken her to a room to celebrate, where the accused offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives after drinking which she fell unconscious. When she gained consciousness, she found that she was raped. The accused promised her that he would marry her following which she did not lodge a complaint against him.

She added that the accused had taken her to Shimla twice and established physical relations with her. She had divorced her husband in September 2019, but the accused had refused to marry her.

The woman also alleged that the accused had also taken ₹50,000 in cash and gold jewellry at the wedding of his sister, which he had not returned.

Sub-inspector Manju, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B, 323, 342, 506, 148, 149 and 120-B of IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station PAU. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

HP resident booked for raping 31-yr-old woman in Jamalpur Awana

Ludhiana A 31-year-old woman was raped by one of her neighbours in Jamalpur Awana. The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused has been identified as Sahil Chaudhary of Kangra of Himachal Pradesh.

The woman stated that after her divorce, she along with her son started living in a rented accommodation in Jamalpur Awana. She added that in May this year the accused barged into her room and raped her. The victim stated that the accused also clicked her obscene pictures and told her to keep quiet. She was afraid following which she did not file any complaint.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

Woman found murdered

Ludhiana Unidentified assailants strangled a 29-year-old woman to death at her house in Partap Nagar on Friday afternoon. At the time of the incident, the woman was alone at her home, as her husband was away for work and the children were in school.

The neighbours found her murdered and informed the police. The Division Number 6 police initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. The victim has been identified as Lakshmi Bharati, 29, who was married to Monu, a worker at a scrap shop. The couple has two children from this marriage.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, industrial area-B) Jyoti Yadav stated that Lakshmi used to pick her younger child from a playschool every day. On Friday when she did not reach the school, the teacher called her husband, who called a neighbour and asked her to go home to see his wife.

The ACP added that the woman suffered strangulation marks around her neck. The body has been sent to Civil Hospital for post-mortem. A murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused.