Achieved significant progress in cleaning Yamuna: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Thursday claimed that significant progress has been achieved in its efforts to clean the Yamuna river. (HT Photo for representation)

During a review meeting chaired by chief secretary (CS) Anurag Rastogi, officials highlighted improvements in wastewater treatment, industrial compliance, and sewerage infrastructure. An official spokesperson said that out of the 1,632 MLD of wastewater flowing through the 11 major drains that ultimately join the Yamuna, nearly 1,000 MLD is already being treated. Regular water quality monitoring is being carried out in all drains to ensure that pollution levels continue to decline.

CS Rastogi said that separate committees will be formed for each drain with the divisional commissioner as its chairman. The committee will meet every 15 days (twice a month) and will submit its reports to the chairman of Haryana Pollution Control Board.

The spokesperson said the state government has undertaken a major expansion of sewage treatment capacity in the Yamuna catchment. At present, Haryana has 91 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 1,543 MLD, along with 3 STPs of 88 MLD under construction, which are expected to be completed by March 2027.

Nine additional STPs of 227 MLD capacity are under upgradation, and nine new plants of 510 MLD have been proposed to further strengthen the treatment network. Industrial wastewater management has similarly improved, with 17 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) of 184.5 MLD already operational, two CETPs undergoing upgradation, and eight new CETPs of 146 MLD capacity proposed. Almost all major industries in the region are now connected to CETPs or have installed individual Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs), ensuring near-complete compliance with environmental norms.

The spokesperson stated that the sewerage network in the 34 towns within the Yamuna catchment area is nearing completion. Of the proposed 1,632 km of sewer line, 1,626.6 km has been laid, and the remaining 5.4 km in Faridabad is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2026.