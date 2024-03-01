Acquaintance among 2 held for elderly man’s murder in Amritsar

A day after an elderly man was brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons at his residence in Gopal Nagar, Amritsar, police arrested his acquaintance and her aide for the crime. A day after an elderly man was brutally murdered with sharp-edged weapons at his residence in Gopal Nagar, Amritsar, police arrested his acquaintance and her aide for the crime. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused have been identified as Monica, a resident of 88 Foot Road, and her aide, Vishal Bhangu of Nagina Avenue locality.

Police said that Monica was a frequent visitor to the victim’s house and knew that he was wealthy and lived alone. Viewing him to be an easy target, she conspired with her friend to rob him.

Police have recovered ₹8,000 that was robbed from the victim’s house and the knife and cutter used in the crime.

On February 29, the two accused entered the house, tied up the victim’s hands and feet with a tape and stabbed him to death. Following this, they rummaged around the house and found ₹8,000 cash, which they took away.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Majitha road police station.