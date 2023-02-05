ACS level officers to get electric vehicles in Haryana, says deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that the state government has decided to provide electric vehicles to additional chief secretary (ACS) level officers in the state.

For this, action has been started at the departmental level, Chautala added.

The deputy CM was interacting with the entrepreneurs of Haryana on EV policy during the EV-Expo being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Chandigarh. Chautala said that the Haryana government has also decided at the government level only e-vehicles will be purchased in future.

He said that Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy-2022 has been implemented to encourage electric and hybrid electric vehicles in the state. “The EV policy offers several financial incentives to EV manufacturers in terms of fixed capital investment, state GST, stamp duty and employment generation,” he said

The deputy CM also called upon the industrialists to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and said that the state government will provide all possible help to them.

Dushyant also said that if a Haryana student does research on an e-vehicle and gets a patent, the state government would bear all the expenses.

“Even if any university in the state wants to open a research centre on e-vehicles, the government will help,” he added.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haryana Chapter chairman Pranav Gupta said that due to lack of publicity, there is no awareness about EVs among the common people. “In such a situation, the chamber has made an effort to bring together consumers, manufacturers and sellers under one roof,” he said.