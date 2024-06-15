Act tough against smugglers: DIG Gill to officials

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Jalandhar range, Harmanbir Singh Gill on Saturday directed officials in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts to deal with drug smugglers and criminals stringently. SSPs have been asked to not spare any cop found involved in corruption or hand in glove with smugglers.

Holding a meeting with SSPs, SPs, DSPs and SHOs, Gill took stock of the pending crime investigations, daily crime monitoring, day-to-day working and law and order situation. He directed the officers to complete the pending investigations in a time-bound manner as per the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

“A special drive is required to apprehend the proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes. The process has been initiated to identify big smugglers and take strict action against them to break the supply chain,” he said.

Officials were also asked to make maximum use of Section 68F of the NDPS to freeze properties illegally acquired by drug suppliers. He categorically asked the SSPs to not spare any cop found involved in corruption or hand in glove with smugglers.

Meanwhile, following the standing orders of the Punjab director general of police on transfer policy, over 500 constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors have been reshuffled in Jalandhar range. At least 106 cops have been transferred in Jalandhar Rural, 233 in Hoshiarpur and 180 in Kapurthala district.