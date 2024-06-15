 Act tough against smugglers: DIG Gill to officials - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Act tough against smugglers: DIG Gill to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 16, 2024 05:52 AM IST

DIG, Jalandhar range, Harmanbir Singh Gill takes stock of the pending crime investigations, daily crime monitoring, day-to-day working and law and order situation.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Jalandhar range, Harmanbir Singh Gill on Saturday directed officials in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts to deal with drug smugglers and criminals stringently.

SSPs have been asked to not spare any cop found involved in corruption or hand in glove with smugglers.
SSPs have been asked to not spare any cop found involved in corruption or hand in glove with smugglers.

Holding a meeting with SSPs, SPs, DSPs and SHOs, Gill took stock of the pending crime investigations, daily crime monitoring, day-to-day working and law and order situation. He directed the officers to complete the pending investigations in a time-bound manner as per the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“A special drive is required to apprehend the proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes. The process has been initiated to identify big smugglers and take strict action against them to break the supply chain,” he said.

Officials were also asked to make maximum use of Section 68F of the NDPS to freeze properties illegally acquired by drug suppliers. He categorically asked the SSPs to not spare any cop found involved in corruption or hand in glove with smugglers.

Meanwhile, following the standing orders of the Punjab director general of police on transfer policy, over 500 constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors have been reshuffled in Jalandhar range. At least 106 cops have been transferred in Jalandhar Rural, 233 in Hoshiarpur and 180 in Kapurthala district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Act tough against smugglers: DIG Gill to officials
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On