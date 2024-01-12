Acting Akal Takht jathedar’s killing: Minorities commission asks Punjab chief secy for action-taken report

Following a letter from Kendri Guru Singh Sabha general secretary Khushal Singh, seeking action against the alleged killing of acting Akal Takht jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke by Punjab Police in 1993, the national minorities commission has asked the Punjab chief secretary for a detailed report on the action taken by January 20. Acting Akal Takht jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke had gone missing in 1993. (HT File)

In the letter to commission chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Khushal Singh had written that investigation into the matter was started in 1997, by the then government led by Shiromani Akali Dal, but subsequent regimes continued to put a lid on the report.

Punjab human rights organisation had sent the report to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, asking him to direct the Punjab government to take action into the matter.