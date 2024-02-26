Activists bat for legal personhood for animals at Mohali rally

Animal rights activists from tricity came together on Sunday united in their call for legal personhood status for animals at a gathering at 3B2 market. The rally called for a societal shift in priorities, asserting that animal abuse should not be ignored in discussions. (HT FIle)

The activists carried placards and banners, spoke against animal abuse and condemned the exploitation of animals for various human interests. They shed light on the harsh treatment animals face in industries such as animal agriculture, community animals, work animals, and animals in testing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Granting personhood status to animals involves affording them certain fundamental rights, such as the right to life, protection from harm, and freedom from exploitation.

Tanya, one of the organisers, emphasised the importance of recognising the moral equivalence between different animals, saying, “There is no moral difference between killing a dog, a goat, or a human – they all suffer equally. They have families, feel hunger, and experience pain, just like humans.”

Deeksha and Harshpreet Kaur, also organisers, drew attention to the often-overlooked practices in the animal agriculture industry. She highlighted the separation of mother and offspring in dairy farms, painful artificial insemination and the inhumane treatment of male calves.

The rally ended with sloganeering, calling for a societal shift in priorities, asserting that animal abuse should not be ignored in discussions, policy-making, or citizen action initiatives.