Adampur bypoll results encouraging for Cong’s future: Udai Bhan

: Despite all the gimmicks adopted by political parties, the results of Adampur bypoll clearly indicates that Congress received full support from every segment of the society and the party is going to form the government in the state in the 2024 assembly elections, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Udai Bhan said on Wednesday.

Congress candidate Jai Parkash was polled 52,000 votes in the by-election, 15,740 less than the winning candidate- BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi.

“All the arch-rivals including BJP-JJP, Bhajan Lal clan, Chautala family etc had joined hands to defeat the Congress. The INLD and AAP fielded candidates to indirectly benefit the BJP,” Bhan said in a news conference here.

“BJP had given the slogan ‘ek lakh paar’ (to get more than 1 lakh votes)... But the people of Adampur, despite all the gimmicks, coalitions and secret alliances, gave a befitting reply to the BJP,” the HPCC chief said.

Bhan said the Congress received full support from every segment of the society, including dalits and backward classes in the bypoll. He said in the Ellenabad by-election, the Congress got about 10% votes in dalit dominated booths, while in Adampur the party got 44% of the votes.

“Kuldeep Bishnoi won the 2019 assembly elections on Congress ticket against BJP by a margin of around 30,000 votes. But while in opposition, Congress reduced his margin to half. These figures are testimony to the growing graph of Congress,” he said, adding that and Congress will form the government in the state in 2024.

Jai Parkash said that the increase in the vote percentage of the Congress and the coming together of all the communities has raised a lot of hope about the future. He said the anger of the BJP that came out after the election results showed that the power was going to go out of BJP’s hands.

“On the day of counting of votes, my convoy faced a deadly attack and now in Khairampur village, residents, who were staging a protest demanding teachers, have been targeted. The tents of the protest site were set ablaze and the houses of Dalits were pelted with stones. It is for the first time that the supporters of the winning candidate are furious, and the Congress is full of confidence, despite the defeat,” Parkash said, adding he will fight from Adampur in the 2024 assembly elections.