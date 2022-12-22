Adani Group-trucker deadlock: HP receives its first consignment from UltraTech Cement

Amid the ongoing deadlock between truck operators and the Adani Group, which owns ACC and Ambuja Cement plants in the hill state, government agencies have turned to UltraTech Cement so that developmental works can be resumed.

The Adani Group had shut operations at the ACC Cement Plant, Barmana, and Ambuja plant at Darlaghat a week ago after a dispute with truck unions over freight tariffs. Eventually, the state government cancelled all the supply orders to ACC and Ambuja, and diverted them to the UltraTech Plant located at Baga in Bilaspur.

UltraTech has started cement delivery to Civil Supplies Corporation with 70 trucks dispatched on Tuesday. Cement will be delivered to 118 Civil Supply Corporation godowns, which had run out of stock, on a daily basis. With this the work on stalled projects will also resume.

According to the Food Supply Corporation, four to five trucks laden with cement will reach each godown every day.

The corporation’s managing director KC Chaman said the cement had reached the godowns. “Now, there will be no hindrance in developmental works,” he said , adding that at present around 150 projects of the Public Works Department are underway across the state.

These include work on the mini secretariat, bridges, roads, engineering colleges, ITIs, and hospitals. The Food Supplies Corporation is the nodal agency that provides cement to the Public Works Department and Panchayati Raj Department.

After signing the contract with the state government, UltraTech Cement Company supplied 1,200 metric tonnes of government cement across the state in the first lot.

After the closure of cement plants at ACC Barmana and Ambuja Darlaghat, the state government has placed an order of 6,000 metric tonnes (1.20 lakh bags) of cement with UltraTech to ensure that development works go on as planned.

UltraTech Cement was already supplying cement to government agencies for construction works at Una, Chamba and Bilaspur (except Jhandutta sub-division), while ACC and Ambuja were catering to the rest of the state.