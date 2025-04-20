Addressing industrial consumers’ complaints: PSPCL proposes pilot project to outsource work in 10 subdivisions

Chandigarh : To speed up the redressal of industrial consumers’ complaints and enhance operational efficiency, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has proposed a pilot project to outsource the work of two subdivisions in each of the five zones. To speed up the redressal of industrial consumers’ complaints and enhance operational efficiency, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has proposed a pilot project to outsource the work of two subdivisions in each of the five zones

The initiative was suggested by a private consultant — Punjab Development Commission (PDC) — and aims to improve the handling of complaints, especially in industrial areas.

The Kharar and Lalru divisions in the south zone have been selected to launch this pilot project. While Lalru serves an industrial subdivision, Kharar is densely populated.

Currently, complaints of domestic consumers are being handled by outsourced staff. “Engineers will lead this project and oversee its smooth implementation. Now, along with domestic consumers, the outsourced employee will also handle industrial complaints, shutdowns of 11KVA lines and all other technical services. This will help reduce the time of complaint handling,” said AK Sinha, principal secretary (power)-cum- chairman, PSPCL.

Rubbishing claims of privatisation, Sinha said: “There is only one power entity in Punjab — PSPCL. The pilot project will be done by engineers, who are already handling work of meter-reading, complaint redressal through outsourced employees. Only a few more services will be allocated to outsourced employees to bring more efficiency,” he added.

As part of the pilot project, officials from the Kharar and Lalru divisions have been asked to submit data on outstanding payments, with a focus on defaulters owing amounts up to ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh. The consultant also requested a list of 264 priority feeders that need upgrade, as well as feeders experiencing power cuts longer than one hour.

The project is expected to be discussed in greater detail by the director of distribution on Monday.

The PSPCL is facing acute staff shortages, with over 25,000 vacancies across key positions. The corporation has only about a third of its sanctioned posts filled — 5,072 out of 13,390 for linemen, and 6,790 out of 22,769 for assistant linemen. Junior engineers are similarly understaffed, with just 2,110 out of 3,482 posts filled.

The pilot project is being criticised by a section of employees. Davinder Singh Patron, of the Junior Engineers’ Council, said the outsourcing plan is a thinly-veiled attempt at privatising the distribution sector, arguing that the move should be strongly opposed.