Adjourn proceedings beyond hearing in Punjab and Haryana HC: Court on former judge’s plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked a Chandigarh family court to adjourn proceedings in a domestic violence complaint case against a former judge beyond the listing of the same before the high court.

The high court acted on the plea of justice Rajiv Narain Raina (retd), who had challenged his summoning on the complaint by his wife filed before the family court last year. Justice Raina retired in July 2020.

The high court bench of justice Vivek Puri has a sought response from his wife, Candy Meena Raina, by February 23. She had made a complaint under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, against him last year, and acting on the same, the trial court had taken cognisance of the same and summoned him on September 20, 2021. In the high court, he had sought quashing of the complaint as well as the summoning orders.

Justice Raina had argued that he is suffering from “serious health issues” and is aged about 63 years. The wife has been provided a flat in Chandigarh and he is also paying the water and electricity charges for the premises and also paying a sum to the extent of ₹15,000 per month on account of maintenance. He has two sons, who are residing with him. The family court passed an order on September 20 “in a mechanical manner” without even considering the report of the designated officer and also did not take into account the fact that he never joined inquiry proceedings, he had told court, adding that he is open for an “amicable settlement”. Taking note of the submissions, the high court has sought a response by February 23, asking the trial court to adjourn the case beyond the date fixed in the high court.