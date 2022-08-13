Admission to Chandigarh colleges: BCom general category cut-off touches 110.7%
The cut-off for bachelor of commerce (BCom) courses for the general category in the general pool (outside the UT) for colleges in Chandigarh has touched 110.74% this year.
Last year, the cut-off for BCom in this pool was 111.8%. The provisional admission list with allotted colleges for centralised courses was announced on Friday.
The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants’ college preferences.
The highest percentage in BCom for outside the UT pool (general category) touched 116.55%. In the UT pool (general category), the highest percentage was 115.80% and the cut-off was 73.20% this year.
Applicants can download online admission forms from August 13. For UT pool (general category), admissions will take place on August 16 (Tuesday) and for the general pool (outside UT) admission will take place on August 17.
For the reserved categories in both the pools, admissions will also be held on August 17.
For bachelor of computer application (BCA), the highest percentage for the general pool (outside UT) for the general category touched 120% this year, compared to 118.6% last year. The cut-off this year is 106.8%. In the UT pool (general category), the highest percentage this year is 116.20%, and the cut-off is 81% so far.
In bachelor of business administration (BBA), the highest percentage for the general category in the general pool (outside UT) was 99.4% and the cut-off was 96%. For the UT pool (general category), the highest percentage is 99.38% and the cut-off is 84.84%.
The cut-off for bachelor of science (non-medical) in the general pool (outside UT) for the general category is 91%, while the highest percentage in the list is 99.4%. For the UT pool, the cut-off is 49.6%, while the highest percentage has remained 98% for the general category.
Applicants may clear discrepancies on or before August 15 by 12pm at college level on the DHE (director higher education) website.
Eleven colleges in Chandigarh are offering 21,240 seats, including 3,505 for postgraduate courses, 16,935 for undergraduate courses (6,930 centralised and 10,005 non-centralised) and 800 for post graduate diploma courses.
Meanwhile, Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, on Friday said that the cut-off for SD College was the highest for BCom and BBA course, and it was the most preferred college for BCA and BSc among privately-managed aided Colleges.
Principal Dr Ajay Sharma said, “SD College is, yet again, first choice of admission for toppers and merit holders. A student with a score 116.55% in the general pool for admission to BCom has opted for SD College and the cut-off otherwise in the general outside the UT pool category is 114.2%. The highest scorer in the UT pool is 115.80% and the cut-off stands at 108.4%.”
Merit criteria
In BCom admissions, merit is determined on the basis of percentage of marks in the qualifying exam. An additional score (not exceeding 16) is given if a candidate has cleared Class 12 with additional subjects, such as economics, banking, business studies, cost accounting and mathematics.
Similarly in BCA, some additional weightage is given to the candidates who have studied subjects such as mathematics, statistics and computer science, among others.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics