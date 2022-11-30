Admissions for entry-level classes at Chandigarh private schools begin Dec 7

The admission process for entry-level classes in Chandigarh’s private schools will start from December 7, as per the common admission schedule issued by the education department for the 2023-24 session.

The heads of recognised private schools have been asked to display information, including number of seats, age requirement, fee structure, admission criteria etc, on their notice boards and website before December 6. There are around 70 private recognised schools in Chandigarh.

The admission form will be free of cost though general category students will have to pay ₹100 as registration fee at the time of submission of the form.

Schools have been directed to upload the names of children (category-wise), who have applied for admission on their website after the closing date, as per the schedule.