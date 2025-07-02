Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Admissions open for Class 6 at JNV Dhanansu, apply by July 29

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 02, 2025 10:34 PM IST

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has announced that the last date to apply for admission to Class 6 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Dhanansu, for the academic session 2026-27 is July 29. Vice principal Sonu Sharma, who is currently serving as the acting principal, shared that eligible and interested candidates can fill out the admission form online through the official websites https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in and https://navodaya.gov.in.

It is mandatory for the student to have studied continuously in recognised schools from Class 3 to Class 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sharma informed that the entrance exam for Class 6 admissions will be held on December 13.

Regarding the eligibility criteria, Sharma explained that the student must be a permanent resident of Ludhiana district and currently studying in Class 5 during the 2025-26 session at a government or recognised school. It is mandatory for the student to have studied continuously in recognised schools from Class 3 to Class 5. Additionally, the child’s date of birth must fall between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016.

