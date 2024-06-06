 Adopt ‘tar-wattar DSR’ method to preserve natural resources, says PAU V-C - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adopt ‘tar-wattar DSR’ method to preserve natural resources, says PAU V-C

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2024 10:47 PM IST

During the inspection of the 25-acre rice field managed by farmer brothers S Lakhwinder Singh and S Sukhvir Singh, Gosal noted the establishment of the crop without any post-sowing irrigation

Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), led by vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, conducted an assessment of the “tar-wattar direct seeded rice” (DSR) method in Govindgarh village on the Raikot-Barnala road. The approach is developed by PAU which involves directly drilling rice seeds into a tar-wattar field and delaying the first irrigation until three weeks after sowing.

PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal with other experts at Govindgarh village reviewing the performance of direct-seeded rice in a field in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
PAU V-C Satbir Singh Gosal with other experts at Govindgarh village reviewing the performance of direct-seeded rice in a field in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

During the inspection of the 25-acre rice field managed by farmer brothers S Lakhwinder Singh and S Sukhvir Singh, Gosal noted the establishment of the crop without any post-sowing irrigation. He commended the farmers for their dedication to conserving natural resources and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Gosal encouraged more farmers to adopt water-saving technologies like “tar-wattar DSR” to help preserve vital natural resources.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“The ‘tar-wattar DSR’ method has gained popularity among farmers due to its adaptability to various soil types, reduced weed problems, and significant water savings,” said Gosal.

The farmers, who adopted this technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared their positive experiences with the PAU team. They highlighted that applying the first irrigation three weeks after sowing saved substantial water, promoted deeper root growth, and resulted in a healthier, weed-free crop. Additionally, they reported achieving 1.0 to 1.5 quintal per acre higher yields compared to traditional puddled transplanted rice.

Encouraged by their success over the past 3-4 years, other local farmers have also started adopting this water-saving technology. However, the farmers emphasised the importance of regular crop monitoring during the first month to achieve the best results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Adopt ‘tar-wattar DSR’ method to preserve natural resources, says PAU V-C
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On