Advance power bills: Punjab power minister promises to resolve issue soon
A day after industrialists staged a protest against the recovery of advance consumption deposit (advance bills of 45 days) by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu took up the issue with power minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday. Sidhu assured him that the matter will be resolved shortly.
Sidhu stated that a delegation of industrialists had apprised him of the issue, following which he took up the matter with the minister. He stated that the state government is working for the betterment of the industry and they will also find a solution for this problem.
Meanwhile, PSPCL chief engineer, Ludhiana, Parvinder Singh, stated that advance consumption charges are being recovered from industrialists as per recommendations of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) since 2018 and nothing new has been introduced by the government. He added that the consumers can also submit the deposit amount in instalments and no penalty will be imposed.
Various industrial associations led by the Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association had on Friday staged a protest against the state government and PSPCL over the issue at the Janta Nagar sub station and warned that the agitation will be intensified if PSPCL does not roll back the decision. Representatives of industry stated that the government is putting additional financial burden on them at a time when they are already going through a crisis.
Coming soon at east U.P. railway stations: Kulhad chai!
Forty railway stations in eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Pt Deendayal Upadhyay junction and Varanasi stations would soon serve tea in kulhads or earthen cups. The Khadi Village Industries Commission would coordinate with potters to ensure supply of earthen cups to the railways. “As part of the plan, senior railway officials at Mughalsarai contacted KVIC, Varanasi officials for ensuring supply of earthen cups from potters,” a KVIC official said.
Renovation of Surya Kund project in Ayodhya to be expedited
Lucknow: As the state government has set a deadline for completion of all projects in Ayodhya, the local administration in the temple town regularly reviews progress of ongoing work. District magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar on Saturday carried out inspection of renovation work of Surya Kund. The historic kund is located at the 14 –kosi parikrama marg in Darshan Nagar, Ayodhya. He also inspected the under-construction railway over bridge in Darshan Nagar.
Two stabbed over social media post in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A minor altercation on social media led to a stabbing incident in Ghaziabad's Jassipura on Saturday, where two boys sustained severe injuries inflicted by a group of 10 to 15 armed suspects and were referred to a higher centre for critical care. The two victims were identified as Mohammad Rakib (17), and his friend Mohammad Rehan (18). Police said that both the victims are residents of Kaila Bhatta locality in Ghaziabad.
U.P. students shine in CLAT, LU girl bags AIR 1 rank
Uttar Pradesh students performed brilliantly in the common law admission test. Samriddhi Mishra, 24, from Lucknow University has secured All India Rank ( 1) in the postgraduate examination, while two Kanpur boys, Shivaansh Chaudhary ( 3) and Akshat Agarwal ( 5) excelled in CLAT at the undergraduate level. CLAT-2022 results for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses in top-notch law universities of the country were declared late Friday night.
Six injured after fire breaks out at grocery shop in Ghaziabad
At least six people were injured after a fire broke out at a grocery shop in Khoda on Saturday morning, said police. Police said that illegal refilling of cylinders caused the fire, adding that several liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and gas filling pipes were recovered from the spot. The grocery shop is owned by one Ashok Prajapati — who lives on the first floor of the building with his family.
