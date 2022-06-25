Advance power bills: Punjab power minister promises to resolve issue soon

A day after industrialists staged a protest against the recovery of advance consumption deposit (advance bills of 45 days) by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu took up the issue with power minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday. Sidhu assured him that the matter will be resolved shortly.

Sidhu stated that a delegation of industrialists had apprised him of the issue, following which he took up the matter with the minister. He stated that the state government is working for the betterment of the industry and they will also find a solution for this problem.

Meanwhile, PSPCL chief engineer, Ludhiana, Parvinder Singh, stated that advance consumption charges are being recovered from industrialists as per recommendations of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) since 2018 and nothing new has been introduced by the government. He added that the consumers can also submit the deposit amount in instalments and no penalty will be imposed.

Various industrial associations led by the Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association had on Friday staged a protest against the state government and PSPCL over the issue at the Janta Nagar sub station and warned that the agitation will be intensified if PSPCL does not roll back the decision. Representatives of industry stated that the government is putting additional financial burden on them at a time when they are already going through a crisis.