Advisory issued as Jammu and Kashmir braces for fresh spell of rain

The weather centre in Srinagar on Wednesday cautioned against disruption of road transport around the important mountain passes in Jammu and Kashmir as two back-to-back weather systems will bring rainfall to the region from Thursday. The weather centre in Srinagar on Wednesday cautioned against disruption of road transport across Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

Director of the meteorological centre (MeT) said Thursday will also witness cloudy weather with light rain and snow over higher reaches at many places, while More intense wet weather Friday and Saturday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Light to moderate rain/snow (over higher reaches) is expected at most places during March 29th evening to 30th night,” Ahmad said, adding that there will be thunderstorms and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds up to March 30.

The MeT issued an advisory for the travellers and the farmers owing to the wet weather. “Disruption of surface transportation over important passes is likely while travellers/tourists are advised to plan accordingly particularly during March 30,” it said.

The farmers were advised to suspend farm operations for the next four days. “There is also a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during the above period,” it said.

Sunny April ahead

The month will end with cloudy weather and a chance of intermittent light rain and snowfall at a few isolated places. Weather is expected to clear out between April 1 to 5.