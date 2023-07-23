50,000, gold ring stolen from lawyer’s car at Chandigarh court complex

In yet another car break-in, ₹50,000 in cash and a gold ring were stolen from an advocate’s car near the District Court Complex in Sector 43 on Friday. Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. (Getty image)

The car owner, Anuj Sharma of Sector 32-A, told the police that he visited the court on Friday and parked his car on the backside of the court complex. After work, when he returned to his car, he was shocked to see a window glass broken and some wires snapped to stop the siren. On checking inside, he realised his gold ring and ₹50,000 cash kept in the glove box were missing.

Sector 36 police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.