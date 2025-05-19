Aerospace engineer ends life in Phagwara varsity

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a private university’s hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara, police said on Sunday. Hailing from Karnataka, she completed her engineering course from the university and had been working as an aerospace engineer in New Delhi for the past six months, they said. Deceased had reached Phagwara to collect some certificates when she jumped from the university’s hostel building, say police.

She was selected for a job in Japan and came to the university to get some certificates and documents. However, she allegedly jumped from the hostel building on Saturday night, the police said.

Satnampura SHO Hardip Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide. “An investigation is underway. The body has been kept in the Phagwara civil hospital’s mortuary. Her family has been informed,” the SHO added.

(Note: Help is just a call away. Dial 104 (24x7, Punjab) for consultation)