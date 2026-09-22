Aerotropolis project: 83% owners opt for landpooling

Land pooling continues to be the preferred option among owners whose land is being acquired for the Aerotropolis project, with only a handful opting for cash compensation. The Aerotropolis Residential Project, spread across Pockets E, F, G, H, I and J, is being developed as part of GMADA’s planned urban expansion around the Mohali airport. (Sourced: GMADA)

According to the latest Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) data, 2,468 applications had been received through the online land acquisition service by 3 pm on Monday. Of these, 2,206 are currently under process, while 262 have been completed and closed.

The data shows that among 2,281 applications for which the compensation choice has been recorded, 1,896 (83%) applicants have opted for land pooling, covering 1,102 acres. Another 382 (16%) applications, covering 192 acres, have opted for the clubbing option. Only three applicants (0.1%), covering 0.2 acre, have opted for cash compensation.

What are the three options all about

In land pooling, the owners pool their land with the development authority for the project. The authority uses the pooled land for planned development — roads, residential areas, commercial areas, public facilities, etc. In return, the landowner gets a developed plot or plots of a specified type and size, rather than simply receiving the entire compensation amount in cash.

The cash compensation option is more straightforward. The landowner gives up the land and receives monetary compensation determined under the applicable land acquisition/compensation framework.

Clubbing means combining the landholding/entitlements of two or more land parcels or applicants to obtain a larger plot or a combined plot option under the pooling scheme. This can be useful where a landowner has multiple parcels, or where eligible landholdings are combined so that the resulting entitlement can be accommodated as a larger or different plot configuration.

Residential plots a crowd favourite

Under the land-pooling option, the maximum – 1,661 applicants – have opted for residential plots, 176 for residential-cum-commercial plots and 59 for part-residential, part-residential/commercial plots. Under clubbing, 315 applicants have selected residential plots, while 67 have opted for residential-cum-commercial plots.

10 revenue officials to be deputed for LOIs

With a large number of applications still under process, a senior GMADA official said additional staff would be deployed to speed up the issuance of Letters of Intent. “Permission has been received to depute 10 revenue officials to take on the task of giving LOIs. From Tuesday, we are deputing more staff and all remaining LOIs will be issued in 15-20 days,” an official informed. As of September 21, 112 LOIs had been signed.

Around 7,000 applications expected

According to GMADA officials, in all, around 7,000 applications are expected as a substantial number of landowners are still expected to apply in the coming weeks. An official said the remaining applicants were expected to submit their applications over the coming month, with the application window remaining open until November 17.

3,523 acres, ₹23,457 crore: The scale behind Aerotropolis

The Aerotropolis Residential Project, spread across Pockets E, F, G, H, I and J, is being developed as part of GMADA’s planned urban expansion around the Mohali airport. The land acquisition process involves a large tract of land, with awards for around 3,523 acres totalling ₹23,457 crore. The compensation works out to roughly ₹7-8 crore an acre, depending on the village. To encourage landowners to participate in the pooling scheme, GMADA has introduced a faceless online application system through the PUDA portal, allowing applicants to submit land records, supporting documents and their preferred plot option without repeated visits to government offices. The system also provides information on different plot combinations and permits free amalgamation of plots up to 2,000 square yards. GMADA has also established seven to eight help desks to assist landowners unfamiliar with online procedures. A key facilitation centre is located at PUDA Bhawan. The portal uses e-Aadhaar and digitally issued land records for verification, with the aim of reducing paperwork and improving transparency. The project is expected to create a sizable planned residential development around the airport and is among GMADA’s major land development and acquisition exercises.