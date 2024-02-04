Aesthetic procedures in demand for ‘perfect’ look, but experts warn of safety concerns

In a pursuit of the elusive ‘filter-perfect’ appearance popularised by social media, residents in Ludhiana are increasingly turning to aesthetic procedures or cosmetic treatments to achieve the desired skin texture, colour, and overall appearance. Brides, in particular, extend beyond beauty salons, opting for multiple treatments to achieve glowing skin for perfect candid shots on their wedding day. (HT)

Dermatologists affirm the safety of these procedures when conducted under professional supervision. However, they caution against internet quacks who advertise miraculous treatments, which could lead to permanent skin damage.

Dr. Rohit Rampal, a dermatology expert at civil hospital, Ludhiana, said, “A significant surge in corrective and beauty enhancement procedures in the city has been observed over in the last two years. Unfortunately, this boom has attracted unauthorised practitioners who import tools and devices from China, conducting practices in salons without medical supervision.”

“Additionally, online companies mislead people by labeling their products as ‘ayurvedic/organic/pure/natural,’ selling creams and chemicals with adverse impacts on the skin. Patients often present serious side effects, including steroid-damaged faces, postural acne, skin thinning, and excessive facial hair, resulting from treatments offered by these quacks,” Rampal said.

He said that this surge is primarily attributed to social media, where people, accustomed to seeing themselves through filters and editing tools, struggle to comprehend reality and find themselves immersed in virtual beauty standards.

Dr. Sukhjot Kaur, professor and head of the dermatology department at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said, “Professionals treating patients are expected to prioritise the patient’s interests over commercial benefits. When patients present specific problems, dermatologists delve beyond superficial diagnosis, analysing their mindset. It is very important to ensure that patient is not suffering from Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a psychological issue affecting self-perception. Treatment, in such cases, involves not only medical procedures but also proper counseling.”

A dermatologist running a private clinic on Mall Road emphasises that the expectations set by social media beauty standards are unattainable without aesthetic treatments. While these procedures are costly and require repetitive sessions, quacks offering cheaper alternatives with machines purchased from China pose a risk of damaged skin, contrary to the pursuit of filter-like perfection.