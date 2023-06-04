Affiliation to Haryana colleges: ‘PU belongs to Punjab’, assert senators

Members of the Panjab University (PU) senate vehemently opposed the proposal to grant affiliation to Haryana colleges, even though the matter was not listed for discussion in the senate agenda on Saturday. Members of the Panjab University (PU) senate vehemently opposed the proposal to grant affiliation to Haryana colleges, even though the matter was not listed for discussion in the senate agenda on Saturday. (HT File)

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has called a separate meeting with the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Monday to discuss the issue.

On Saturday, senator Prabhjeet Singh from Punjab brought up the matter before the senate. He said there are reports about the governor asking PU to give affiliation to some colleges in Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar in Haryana, however, the same was not brought before the senate. “We should clarify the senate’s stand on the matter. Our own colleges are not working properly. How will we accommodate Haryana’s colleges as well?” he asked.

Other senators also pointed out that if affiliation is granted to Haryana colleges, those in Himachal Pradesh may also come forward and demand the same. “There is an issue of jurisdiction. How is it that we can’t give affiliation to some colleges in places like Mohali and Ropar over jurisdiction issues but we can give affiliation to some colleges in Haryana?” Singh further questioned.

While members reiterated that PU is Punjab’s varsity and will stay that way, PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig clarified that even though she had attended the last meeting called by the governor, no proposal has been received by the university to put before the senate, and there is no written document.

Senators then reiterated that the proposal in its current state be rejected by the PU senate and it be officially noted in the minutes of the meeting.

While almost all members had agreed to this demand at the beginning of the meeting, the matter was again brought up in the evening during discussion on the agenda related to fee hike for students wherein the senators observed that the senate should at least listen to the proposal.

When the dearth of funds was being discussed, the case of ST students studying in Punjab was brought up, whose education is fully reimbursed by the state of Punjab. It was asked shouldn’t Haryana and Himachal Pradesh make similar payments to the university and won’t it help with the funds. Again, senators reiterated that PU will always belong to Punjab.

As per PU authorities, for the 2023-2024 session, the UGC has paid a grant of ₹294 crore while Punjab has released a grant of ₹38 crore. However, there is still a deficit of around ₹118 crore. On top of this, PU also has to clear arrears to the tune of ₹200 crore. The Haryana government had said that they would give a grant to PU if some of their colleges are affiliated with PU but the Punjab government has stuck to its stance that PU is the heritage of the state and a change in its character will not be tolerated. A final resolution is expected in the matter on Monday.