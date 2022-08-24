African swine fever: Patiala’s Manjal Khurd notified as ‘containment zone’
Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday informed that Manjal Khurd in Patiala has been notified as a containment zone for the prevention of African Swine Fever (ASF).
In a statement, the minister said that the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, has confirmed ASF in swine samples from this area. He directed the officials of the department to comply with the provisions of “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009” for effectively preventing, controlling, eradicating the scheduled disease.
He further said that up to a kilometre, from the village declared the epicentre, is considered as “infected zones” while up to 10 kms area is classified “surveillance zone”.
He said that no live/dead pig (including feral or wild pigs), unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material/goods from the piggery farms or backyard piggery shall be taken out of or brought into the infected zone and no person shall bring or attempt to bring into the market any pig or pig products which is known to be infected with the scheduled disease.
The whole state of Punjab has already been declared as “Controlled Area” after ASF found in ‘Bilaspur’ and ‘Sanauri Adda’ areas of Patiala.
Lumpy skin disease: Officials told to complete vaccination at gaushalas in 3 days
The Group of Ministers (GoM), set up to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps for the control of lumpy skin disease in Punjab, has directed the officials of the animal husbandry department to vaccinate all the bovine in gaushalas within three days.
The three-member GoM comprising finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the relief work should be carried out on a mission mode. Asking the department to ensure the target of vaccinating 50,000 cattle per day, they directed that show-cause notices be issued to employees with poor performance. “All holidays of employees should be cancelled,” they said. Principal secretary Vikas Pratap said that till date, the animal husbandry department has received 6.86 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine. Over 3.31 lakh cattle have been vaccinated, while more than 3.54 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine are available with the department, he said.
Chitkara University selected nodal centre for Smart India Hackathon’s hardware edition
Chitkara University has been selected as a nodal centre to facilitate the Smart India Hackathon's hardware edition. A total 15 teams will be participating in the hardware edition, in which 105 participants will be competing against three problem statements from one ministry. Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹ 1 lakh. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 will be provided to the winning teams.
Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon, five others file nominations for UT Cricket Association elections
Ahead of the upcoming UT Cricket Association elections scheduled on August 29, outgoing president Sanjay Tandon filed nomination along with five other members on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday. His name was proposed by Dr Vibha Ray, Subhash Mahajan, Ravindra Talwar and Sharanjit Singh for the post of president. Yuvraj Mahajan was proposed for the post of vice-president by outgoing vice-president Hari Singh Khurana and Rahul Talwar.
Haryana police nabs most wanted criminal from Kerala
The Special Task Force of the Haryana police has arrested a most wanted criminal and proclaimed offender, carrying a reward of ₹ 25,000, from Kerala. The arrested accused, identified as Mohd. Ahsaan, was absconding for the last about 15 years and is a resident of Yamunanagar district. He was hiding in Kozhikode in Kerala. As per information, the accused kept changing his hideouts in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Kerala to escape arrest.
Chennai Open Golf Championship: Chandigarh’s Karandeep off to brisk start
Chandigarh's Karandeep Kochhar, on his maiden visit to Chennai, enjoyed his first day of tournament golf in the city as he shot a seven-under 65 to make a brisk start and lead the field in round one of Chennai Open Golf Championship 2022 being played at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) golf course.
Panjab University: Now, UIET students protest over fee hike
A day after students boycotted classes at University Institute of Legal Studies, a number of students on Tuesday held a protest over fee hike at Panjab University's University Institute of Engineering and Technology. The protest call was given by Students For Society. The PU senate had in July approved a 7.5% fee hike for new and 5% for ongoing batches.
